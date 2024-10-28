In the east, russia is pushing us around: Zelensky explained why
The President explained that russians are advancing in the east through a “meat grinder” and the use of manpower. The occupiers captured Hirnyk and advanced in five settlements.
The russian occupiers in the east are pushing the Defense Forces because they are throwing their corpses at the Ukrainian side. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports.
In the east they are pushing us because of this, because of this meat grinder, because they are throwing their corpses at us. But when we went into the Kursk region and preemptively struck their territory because they wanted to conduct an operation and take over our north, we saw that they continue to hit where we are on their territory. And they are already killing their civilians
According to DeepState, the aggressor occupied Hirnyk and advanced in Selydove, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, near Shakhtarske and Novooleksiyivka.
