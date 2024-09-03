Russian attack on Poltava killed 41 people - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130839 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136337 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224845 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167067 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161397 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112755 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199585 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105254 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107976 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 99642 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 45477 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 96020 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 65608 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199586 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213480 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 65616 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 96020 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155692 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158489 views
Russian attack on Poltava killed 41 people - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20610 views

The enemy attack on Poltava killed 41 people. This is the largest number of casualties from a single attack in the city since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

As a result of an enemy strike on Poltava, 41 people were killed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address, UNN reports.

Details

"I received preliminary reports on the Russian attack on Poltava. According to the information available now, two ballistic missiles. They hit the territory of an educational institution and a neighboring hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People were trapped under the rubble. Many were rescued. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead. My condolences to all the families and friends," Zelensky said.

He ordered a full and prompt investigation of all the circumstances.

"I have ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened. All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to each and every person who, from the first minutes after the hit, has been helping people who are saving lives," Zelensky said.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

