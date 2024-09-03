Russian attack on Poltava killed 41 people - Zelenskyy

As a result of an enemy strike on Poltava, 41 people were killed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address, UNN reports.

Details

"I received preliminary reports on the Russian attack on Poltava. According to the information available now, two ballistic missiles. They hit the territory of an educational institution and a neighboring hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People were trapped under the rubble. Many were rescued. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead. My condolences to all the families and friends," Zelensky said.

He ordered a full and prompt investigation of all the circumstances.

"I have ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened. All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to each and every person who, from the first minutes after the hit, has been helping people who are saving lives," Zelensky said.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.