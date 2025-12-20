Zelenskyy reveals impact of EU decision on Ukraine funding without Russian assets on peace talks

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
02:15 PM • 2274 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 11626 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 14910 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 16118 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 17055 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 16039 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 23287 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 38117 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27305 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32853 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.5m/s
87%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paidDecember 20, 05:32 AM • 5572 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 16981 views
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 10972 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 7238 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 5794 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 70872 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 48147 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 56318 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 50168 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 75182 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Luís Montenegro
Bill Clinton
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 6126 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 23399 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 70384 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 51518 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 49036 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Film
Financial Times

Zelenskyy reveals impact of EU decision on Ukraine funding without Russian assets on peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1730 views

President Zelenskyy commented on the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for 2026-2027 without using frozen Russian assets. He noted that this decision would affect peace talks, as provisions regarding reconstruction and Russian assets were envisioned in peace agreements.

Zelenskyy reveals impact of EU decision on Ukraine funding without Russian assets on peace talks

There are some points regarding reconstruction and frozen Russian assets that were envisioned in the peace agreement points, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for the next two years with the involvement of the bloc's budget without using frozen Russian assets, writes UNN.

Many things happened this week, and have happened, that have an impact on peace negotiations. Why? Because there are some points regarding reconstruction, and regarding frozen Russian assets, which were envisioned in the peace agreement points. Of course, I completely agree - this is a historic decision regarding the allocation of 90 billion, which in any case is related to Russian assets. It will also have an impact on peace negotiations. We received 90 billion for 2026-2027. You know that we expect to use 210 billion of Russian assets. We understand that Ukraine will only return these 90 billion if Russia pays these reparations to Ukraine.

- said Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

Addition

The European Council decided to allocate 90 billion euros in funding to Ukraine for 2026-2027. The funds will be based on EU borrowing without the use of Russian assets and without the involvement of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not be affected by the EU's decision on €90 billion for Ukraine with the involvement of the EU budget without Russian assets - conclusions19.12.25, 08:31 • 21702 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine