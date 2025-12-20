Zelenskyy reveals impact of EU decision on Ukraine funding without Russian assets on peace talks

There are some points regarding reconstruction and frozen Russian assets that were envisioned in the peace agreement points, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for the next two years with the involvement of the bloc's budget without using frozen Russian assets, writes UNN.

Many things happened this week, and have happened, that have an impact on peace negotiations. Why? Because there are some points regarding reconstruction, and regarding frozen Russian assets, which were envisioned in the peace agreement points. Of course, I completely agree - this is a historic decision regarding the allocation of 90 billion, which in any case is related to Russian assets. It will also have an impact on peace negotiations. We received 90 billion for 2026-2027. You know that we expect to use 210 billion of Russian assets. We understand that Ukraine will only return these 90 billion if Russia pays these reparations to Ukraine. - said Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

The European Council decided to allocate 90 billion euros in funding to Ukraine for 2026-2027. The funds will be based on EU borrowing without the use of Russian assets and without the involvement of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

