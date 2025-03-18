Zelenskyy revealed details of his visit to Finland
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine will discuss defense support and investments in weapons production with the President of Finland. The parties will also discuss European integration and strengthening sanctions against Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his arrival in Finland to meet with President Alexander Stubb. The parties will discuss defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production, and Ukraine's integration into Europe. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
Together with the First Lady on an official visit to our friends and principled allies – Finland. There will be meetings with President Alexander Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb, Speaker Jussi Halla-aho and members of parliament, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, government officials and representatives of defense companies
He also said what is planned to be discussed.
Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production, European integration of Ukraine. Finnish experience in creating a civil protection system and building shelters. Strengthening sanctions against Russia and coordinating efforts for a dignified end to the war. Europe must be at the negotiating table, and everything related to European security must be decided together with Europe
The President also said that the First Lady's program includes educational cooperation: expanding the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies and the safety of the educational space, equipping school shelters, exchanging experience on the school nutrition system, as well as meeting with business leaders, philanthropists and representatives of the cultural community.
Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Finland, where tomorrow, March 19, he will meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.