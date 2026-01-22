Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is returning from Davos with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense, reports UNN.

Davos. Support for Ukraine. Air defense for Ukraine. Meetings for Ukraine. We are returning home with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense to protect our people. - Zelenskyy said.

