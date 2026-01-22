Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense package
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced successful agreements regarding a new air defense package. This occurred during his visit to Davos, where he held a series of meetings.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is returning from Davos with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense, reports UNN.
Davos. Support for Ukraine. Air defense for Ukraine. Meetings for Ukraine. We are returning home with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense to protect our people.
Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting22.01.26, 17:10 • 2284 views