07:51 PM • 3162 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 11296 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 12849 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 14248 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 16007 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16459 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16982 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31821 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15746 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16261 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense package

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced successful agreements regarding a new air defense package. This occurred during his visit to Davos, where he held a series of meetings.

Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is returning from Davos with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense, reports UNN.

Davos. Support for Ukraine. Air defense for Ukraine. Meetings for Ukraine. We are returning home with agreements on a new package of necessary air defense to protect our people.

- Zelenskyy said.

Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting22.01.26, 17:10 • 2284 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Davos
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine