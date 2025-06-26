Zelenskyy: “Putin dreams of a divided Europe, but today it is stronger than ever”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union for more decisive resistance to Russian aggression, increased sanctions pressure, and active support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership. He emphasized that the unity of Europe and the preservation of stable defense can be the key to a just peace. Zelenskyy said this during his address to the participants of the European Council meeting, according to UNN.

It is important not to forget that the war that Russia brought to Europe is still ongoing. And Moscow still has plans to expand this pressure against us in Ukraine, as well as against European countries and the European Union itself. This is Putin's dream – to see a divided Europe, where marginal voices gain influence and advocate not for unity, but for division. That is why Russia supports anyone – no matter how radical they may be – who tries to weaken Europe from within. Most of you clearly see this threat and resist it. And thanks to this, today's Europe is much stronger than it was five years ago. This is what gives us unity - said Zelenskyy.

Details

He noted that the world is undoubtedly unstable, but the European Union remains a powerful global force that can protect – and does protect – European values and interests.

It also plays a key role in ensuring that the war waged by Russia does not spread further, and in advancing towards peace. Without Europe, this would be impossible. Ukraine is ready for a just peace. Ukraine is ready for a cease-fire. It is Russia that blocks everything. And that is why the pressure must increase - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, sanctions against Russia remain one of the most effective tools for curbing its aggression. Therefore, a truly powerful 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is now needed.

The key targets should be Russian oil trade, its shadow tanker fleet, Russian banks and other financial instruments, as well as supply chains that provide equipment or parts for arms production. We must also expand sanctions not only against Russian tankers, but also against their captains and terminals that Russia uses to transport oil. The facts are obvious: for Russia's appetite for war to decrease, its oil revenues must decrease. So, please support further steps to lower the price cap on Russian oil. Of course, a cap of $45 can help bring peace closer. But for a true, lasting peace – and we shared this yesterday with all partners, partners from Europe and the US – it is necessary to set a price of $30 per barrel to block Russia's ability to finance its aggression. - the President noted.

He also emphasized that Russia exerts pressure through unpredictability and chaos, so it is necessary for European defense against Russian aggression to remain stable and reliable.

This means continuing to freeze Russian assets and further using these frozen assets to finance Ukraine's needs. Budgetary support also remains vital for us. Each of you understands that war creates a budget deficit, and no European country, being under constant Russian attacks, would be able to cope with such a deficit on its own. We count on your continued support to cover our budgetary needs, especially for next year. - the head of state noted.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine's progress in European integration is no less important.

Ukraine fulfills all its obligations on joining the EU. And we truly believe so – we fulfill every requirement, including those regarding relations with our neighbors. Therefore, it will be fair if we receive clear signals of support from the EU in return – signals that recognize our progress. A clear political signal is now needed that Ukraine is confidently moving along the European path and that Europe keeps its promises. Any delay on Europe's part at this stage could create a global precedent – a reason to doubt Europe's words and commitments. We are doing our part. And it is fair to expect a positive response. Therefore, the opening of the first cluster "Fundamentals" in the negotiation process can be more than just a technical step. It would be a political decision that determines Ukraine's future integration with Europe. - the President noted.

Recall

The European Council on Thursday, June 26, failed to unanimously approve a statement in support of Ukraine following the EU summit in Brussels. 26 out of 27 countries voted for it. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was against it.