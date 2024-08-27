ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Biden in September

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Biden in September

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110377 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy plans to meet with US President Biden in September, possibly at the UN General Assembly.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in September. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

We cannot talk to you about the current president as the president of the past. This is not correct. We have relations today, and they are serious. I am preparing for our meeting (with Biden - ed.) in September. God willing, I will be able to afford to attend the UN General Assembly

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that a lot of things depend on the United States today.

Addendum

Zelenskyy reportedthat in September he wants to present Biden with a "plan for Ukraine's victory". Kurdistan is only part of it. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

