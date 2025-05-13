Zelenskyy plans to attend the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV - OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV, which will take place on May 18. This was stated to Reuters by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

He plans to come, but you know that we have a few more very important meetings before Sunday - said Yermak, referring to possible peace talks in Turkey this week.

The head of the Presidential Office added that "of course, it is difficult to be sure during the war, but I know that Zelenskyy will be happy to be in Rome on this day."

He also stressed that Rome is a great place for Zelenskyy to meet with other foreign leaders.

The meeting with Trump became a confirmation of this - he added.

However, as the publication notes, the United States has not yet announced who will represent their country on Sunday.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. They discussed the return of prisoners and children, and the head of state invited the Pope to Ukraine.