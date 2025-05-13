Zelenskyy plans to attend the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV - OP

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42440 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49735 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71515 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71496 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148966 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70882 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154364 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147576 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+9°
1.7m/s
79%
747mm
Popular news

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96336 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7384 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47381 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53879 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21301 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 42428 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53886 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148952 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154353 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147567 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21303 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85624 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85495 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86750 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87033 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Zelenskyy plans to attend the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV on May 18. According to Yermak, Rome is a wonderful place to meet with foreign leaders.

Zelenskyy plans to attend the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV - OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV, which will take place on May 18. This was stated to Reuters by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

He plans to come, but you know that we have a few more very important meetings before Sunday 

- said Yermak, referring to possible peace talks in Turkey this week.

The head of the Presidential Office added that "of course, it is difficult to be sure during the war, but I know that Zelenskyy will be happy to be in Rome on this day."

He also stressed that Rome is a great place for Zelenskyy to meet with other foreign leaders.

The meeting with Trump became a confirmation of this 

- he added.

However, as the publication notes, the United States has not yet announced who will represent their country on Sunday.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. They discussed the return of prisoners and children, and the head of state invited the Pope to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Rome
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.53
Bitcoin
$104,797.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,254.17
Ethereum
$2,689.84