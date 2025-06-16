Zelenskyy on the G7 summit: we plan to discuss frozen Russian assets and oil price caps

At the G7 summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss frozen Russian assets and oil price caps with leaders. He stated this during a joint press conference with the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, reports UNN.

Regarding the G7. It is very important for us what specific pressure we can all exert to stop Putin, so that he ceases fire, stops the war. We will discuss frozen Russian assets with the leaders, we will discuss sanctions. We need price caps on energy, on Russian-produced oil. We need all this very much - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that in principle the global question is how much more opportunities partners will give to Russians.

When will they be able to really, harshly react to all their attacks and murders, with sanctions and other methods - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that G7 allies will discuss the prospect of strengthening sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin continues to resist calls for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

Former Trump National Security Aide Fred Fleitz stated that there is a high probability that US President Donald Trump will conclude diplomatic negotiations and impose sanctions against Russia in the next few weeks.