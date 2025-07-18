$41.870.05
Zelenskyy on the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia: Ukraine is preparing synchronization and new restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 3564 views

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of the synchronization of European sanctions and new decisions regarding sanctions in Ukraine. This is a response to the 18th EU sanctions package, which increases pressure on the Russian tanker fleet and limits the price of oil.

Zelenskyy on the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia: Ukraine is preparing synchronization and new restrictions

Ukraine is promptly preparing to synchronize new European sanctions against Russia and new decisions on sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, reacting to the EU's approval of the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

The decision of the European Union, for which we all actively worked together. We managed to strengthen the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for this war, and today the package has been approved. (...) We are promptly preparing to synchronize European sanctions in Ukraine and are also preparing new decisions on sanctions - both at the level of partners and in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President expressed gratitude to the EU leadership. "This is a necessary decision, and it is needed right now as a response to Russia's intensified attacks on our cities and villages," he emphasized.

EU confirms approval of 18th package of sanctions against Russia: what are the new restrictions18.07.25, 09:51 • 6146 views

"The 18th package of sanctions continues to pressure the Russian tanker fleet, and not only the vessels themselves, but also the captains of the shadow fleet and companies that help finance killings through oil. We will continue this pressure," the Head of State noted.

"Also, the European Union is introducing a stricter price cap on Russian oil - about 46 dollars per barrel. In coordination with other partners in the world, we will work to ensure that the price cap truly cuts Russian revenues. This is possible. We already know how to exert pressure," the President indicated.

"Separately, I want to note the European Union's decision to ban any transactions related to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the construction of which was part of Putin's preparation for a full-scale war. All infrastructure of the Russian war must be blocked," Zelenskyy remarked.

"Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy wrote.

New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia18.07.25, 11:28 • 13661 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

