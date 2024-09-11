Zelenskyy on permission to use long-range weapons: let's count on powerful solutions
President Zelenskyy commented on the issue of authorizing the use of long-range weapons during the Crimean Platform Summit. He is looking forward to a dialog with President Biden on this issue.
Commenting on the issue of granting permission to use long-range weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for powerful solutions. He said this during the Crimean Platform summit, an UNN correspondent reports .
Regarding my optimism to give us permission to use long-range weapons. Unfortunately, it does not depend on my optimism. Let's count on powerful decisions. This is the most important thing today. But I am very much counting on my dialog with President Biden, which I had this month
Addendum
Zelenskyy said earlier that Ukraine needs not only permission to use, but also the long-range weapons themselves.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that U.S. President Joe Biden admitsthat Ukraine will be allowed to strike targets deep inside Russia.