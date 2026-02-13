$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 16067 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 18536 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 20964 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 44286 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 60131 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 45586 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31364 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 41626 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 67025 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy named three elements necessary to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

President Zelenskyy stated that strong security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, and increased pressure on Russia would accelerate the end of the war. He called for sanctions against Russian nuclear energy and hopes for peace next year.

Zelenskyy named three elements necessary to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strong security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, and increased pressure on Russia will allow the war to end sooner, UNN reports.

He (Trump - ed.) can impose sanctions on all their energy, on nuclear energy. He can convey this message to the Europeans. Europeans have done a lot, but they have not imposed... sanctions on Russian nuclear energy, on "Rosatom", on people, on their relatives, on their children who live in Europe, who live in the United States, who study at universities in Europe, who own real estate in the United States... They have children, relatives everywhere.

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he hopes that peace will come to Ukraine next year, and people will return to normal life again.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need to ban visa issuance to Russian military personnel and their family members.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Real estate
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine