Zelenskyy named three elements necessary to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strong security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, and increased pressure on Russia will allow the war to end sooner, UNN reports.

He (Trump - ed.) can impose sanctions on all their energy, on nuclear energy. He can convey this message to the Europeans. Europeans have done a lot, but they have not imposed... sanctions on Russian nuclear energy, on "Rosatom", on people, on their relatives, on their children who live in Europe, who live in the United States, who study at universities in Europe, who own real estate in the United States... They have children, relatives everywhere. - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he hopes that peace will come to Ukraine next year, and people will return to normal life again.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need to ban visa issuance to Russian military personnel and their family members.