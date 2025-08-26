$41.430.15
Zelenskyy met with UK defense chiefs, discussed military cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British military leaders. They discussed support for Ukraine, the situation at the front, and the supply of weapons.

Zelenskyy met with UK defense chiefs, discussed military cooperation

The President of Ukraine met with the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Anthony Radakin, and his successor, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton. According to the President, cooperation, military support, and the situation at the front were discussed, writes UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British military leaders. According to the head of state, during the conversation, support for Ukraine by Great Britain was discussed, as well as new steps in cooperation, both diplomatic and military.

We discussed further support for Ukraine: the situation at the front, the needs of our soldiers, and the supply of necessary weapons, financing of Ukrainian drone production, and joint projects

— Zelenskyy stated.

In addition, as the President of Ukraine wrote on Telegram, diplomatic efforts to end the war and achieve a stable and long-lasting peace were discussed with the British commanders.

Zelenskyy noted that it is necessary to maximize the pace of work and negotiations, as well as to bring clarity and certainty to everything related to security guarantees for Ukraine. 

We also discussed in detail the work of national security advisors on security guarantees for Ukraine and developments within the coalition of the willing

— the Ukrainian head of state emphasized.

He also thanked the British allies, military, government, and the entire British people for their support and for consistently standing by Ukraine. 

Stepan Haftko

