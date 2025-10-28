Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas in Kyiv: what was discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Juozas Olekas, who is visiting Ukraine for the first time in this position. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed the implementation of the PURL and SAFE initiatives, opportunities for joint weapons production, and Ukraine's European integration.

Separately, they touched upon the need to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia and prepare the 20th package of EU sanctions. New restrictions are needed against the banking sector, the shadow fleet, and Russian propagandists. - the President wrote.

He thanked the leadership of Lithuania, the government, parliament, and all citizens of this country "for their consistent and reliable support of Ukraine."

