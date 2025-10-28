$42.070.07
08:10 PM • 3692 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
04:50 PM • 35187 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 27615 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 32654 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 57669 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 35270 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 26261 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21734 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16931 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 54329 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 57673 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas in Kyiv: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Juozas Olekas. They discussed joint weapons production, Ukraine's European integration, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Juozas Olekas, who is visiting Ukraine for the first time in this position. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed the implementation of the PURL and SAFE initiatives, opportunities for joint weapons production, and Ukraine's European integration.

Separately, they touched upon the need to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia and prepare the 20th package of EU sanctions. New restrictions are needed against the banking sector, the shadow fleet, and Russian propagandists.

- the President wrote.

He thanked the leadership of Lithuania, the government, parliament, and all citizens of this country "for their consistent and reliable support of Ukraine."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. They discussed cooperation with partners and the current situation in diplomacy and in Ukraine.

Ukraine's partners will organize a coalition to support Ukrainian energy - Zelenskyy28.10.25, 17:56 • 1636 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
European Union
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine