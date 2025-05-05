Zelenskyy met with the leadership of the Czech Senate: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Miloš Vystrčil, to discuss issues of European integration, a ceasefire in Ukraine, and means of additional pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram page, reports UNN.

Grateful for the support of our European integration. Ukraine is ready to open the first negotiating clusters within the framework of negotiations on joining the EU - he wrote.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine hopes that the EU countries will be united and decisive, which will allow our country to do this as quickly as possible.

We talked about a stable world, the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days and additional pressure on Russia until a lasting silence begins. We count on support from the Czech Republic - the President noted.

He also thanked the Czech Senate for adopting nine resolutions in support of Ukraine and contributing to the promotion of the international Crimean platform.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic. During the ceremony, in the presence of an honor guard, the Head of the Ukrainian State and his wife Olena were met by Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife. After that, the leaders went inside Prague Castle for further negotiations.