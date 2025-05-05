Zelenskyy met with the leadership of the Czech Senate: details

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22306 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90650 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144395 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149930 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166664 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185299 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225537 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112389 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105733 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104180 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1.5m/s
75%
747 mm
Popular news

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

Bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48840 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 8382 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 49165 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144395 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149930 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225537 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102035 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66542 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69655 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 76466 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 34328 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 51729 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Zelenskyy met with the leadership of the Czech Senate: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5464 views

Zelenskyy met with the President of the Czech Senate, discussing Ukraine's European integration and the need to increase pressure on Russia to achieve peace. He thanked the Czech Republic for its support.

Zelenskyy met with the leadership of the Czech Senate: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Miloš Vystrčil, to discuss issues of European integration, a ceasefire in Ukraine, and means of additional pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram page, reports UNN.

Grateful for the support of our European integration. Ukraine is ready to open the first negotiating clusters within the framework of negotiations on joining the EU 

- he wrote.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine hopes that the EU countries will be united and decisive, which will allow our country to do this as quickly as possible.

We talked about a stable world, the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days and additional pressure on Russia until a lasting silence begins. We count on support from the Czech Republic 

- the President noted.

He also thanked the Czech Senate for adopting nine resolutions in support of Ukraine and contributing to the promotion of the international Crimean platform.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic. During the ceremony, in the presence of an honor guard, the Head of the Ukrainian State and his wife Olena were met by Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife. After that, the leaders went inside Prague Castle for further negotiations.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Pavel
Prague
European Union
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$60.19
Bitcoin
$94,222.90
S&P 500
$5,673.58
Tesla
$279.91
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,318.45
Ethereum
$1,808.20