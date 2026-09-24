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Zelenskyy met with Rutte after three waves of Russia’s ballistic attacks on Kyiv — secured support regarding Patriots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Zelenskyy briefed Rutte on the consequences of the ballistic attacks on Kyiv. The parties discussed Ukraine’s need for Patriot interceptors and winter support.

Zelenskyy met with Rutte after three waves of Russia’s ballistic attacks on Kyiv — secured support regarding Patriots

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte amid Russia’s ballistic attacks on Kyiv and told him about the consequences, once again raising the issue of interceptors for Patriot — and the alliance chief confirmed his readiness to seek solutions. He wrote about this on social media on September 24 during his visit to the United States, UNN reports.

When we met with Secretary General Mark Rutte, there had already been three waves of ballistic attacks on Kyiv. I briefed Mark in detail on all the consequences, the destruction and the casualties. This is the constant reality in which Ukraine lives. It is impossible to counter this terror against life alone

— Zelenskyy noted.

The president emphasized: "We have learned to shoot down cruise missiles and drones; we are now seeking solutions against jet-powered "Shaheds," and there are already good results. But for ballistic missiles, only Patriot interceptors are currently effective, and they are needed practically every day. We discussed our needs for them and how to secure a winter support package."

"Thank you, Mark, for your readiness to seek solutions. This is very important for NATO member states as well, amid Russia’s constant threats to go further and destroy the lives of other peoples," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy explained how Ukraine is collecting one or two air defense missiles at a time24.09.26, 11:00 • 5068 views

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