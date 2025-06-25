Zelenskyy met with leaders of Northern Europe: discussed air defense and joint defense production

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 4410 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 16774 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 27518 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 31433 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 35187 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 42048 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 49117 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 61910 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76038 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105059 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 73685 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summitJune 25, 08:58 AM • 75202 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new roundJune 25, 09:53 AM • 93691 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109666 views
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - media12:25 PM • 45289 views
Publications
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 15494 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 37552 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109999 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 142126 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 183162 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 7350 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"03:21 PM • 13351 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 52545 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 59302 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 71119 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Financial Times
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
United States dollar

Zelenskyy met with leaders of Northern Europe: discussed air defense and joint defense production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leaders of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. The negotiations focused on strengthening military support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and developing joint defense production.

Zelenskyy met with leaders of Northern Europe: discussed air defense and joint defense production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. The focus of the negotiations was on strengthening military support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, the needs of the front, and the development of joint defense production.

Zelenskyy reported this on his official Telegram page, reports UNN.

Details

Held a meeting with the leaders of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Among the main topics of the negotiations were increasing military support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense to protect lives, the needs of our soldiers for the formation of subsequent defense packages, and the development of joint defense production.

- he wrote.

The President also thanked the leaders of the Nordic countries for their efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace. 

Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump25.06.25, 19:35 • 1916 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Finland
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9