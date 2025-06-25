Zelenskyy met with leaders of Northern Europe: discussed air defense and joint defense production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. The focus of the negotiations was on strengthening military support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, the needs of the front, and the development of joint defense production.

Held a meeting with the leaders of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Among the main topics of the negotiations were increasing military support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense to protect lives, the needs of our soldiers for the formation of subsequent defense packages, and the development of joint defense production. - he wrote.

The President also thanked the leaders of the Nordic countries for their efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

