Zelenskyy meets with the leadership of the Danish Parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Speaker of the Folketing Søren Gele and Vice-Speakers of the Danish Parliament. The Head of State thanked the Danish leaders for their continued support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, noting their assistance not only in the military, but also in the financial and humanitarian spheres. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports .

Details

“Thank you for this visit. We are always happy to see leaders from Denmark at the government and parliamentary level. We are very happy to have such strong friends. And we are very grateful that you have been with us since the beginning of the full-scale war and have been helping us a lot. Not only in the military dimension, but also financially and humanitarianly,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President informed the Danish delegation on the current situation in the combat zone and emphasized the urgent needs of Ukraine's defenders. He noted Denmark's significant contribution to the enhancement of Ukraine's defense capability, particularly its leadership in the international air force coalition.

“We are grateful to Denmark for the first batch of F-16 combat aircrafts that are already protecting Ukraine from Russian missiles,” the President emphasized.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the bilateral security agreement signed in February this year in Lviv, as well as the possibility of expanding cooperation in the field of joint arms production.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed special gratitude to Denmark for its participation in the restoration of Ukraine, in particular for its patronage of the reconstruction of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region. The President emphasized the importance of such support for the restoration of the region, which had suffered significant damage from Russian attacks.

This meeting was another step in strengthening relations between Ukraine and Denmark and confirmed the reliability of the partnership in the common struggle for freedom and security.

Shmyhal discusses the needs of the Armed Forces and energy recovery with the leadership of the Danish Parliament