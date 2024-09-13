ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy meets with the leadership of the Danish Parliament

Zelenskyy meets with the leadership of the Danish Parliament

Kyiv

 • 17554 views

The President of Ukraine thanked the Danish leaders for their support since the beginning of the war. The parties discussed military assistance, a security agreement and Danish participation in the reconstruction of Mykolaiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Speaker of the Folketing Søren Gele and Vice-Speakers of the Danish Parliament. The Head of State thanked the Danish leaders for their continued support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, noting their assistance not only in the military, but also in the financial and humanitarian spheres. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports .

Details

“Thank you for this visit. We are always happy to see leaders from Denmark at the government and parliamentary level. We are very happy to have such strong friends. And we are very grateful that you have been with us since the beginning of the full-scale war and have been helping us a lot. Not only in the military dimension, but also financially and humanitarianly,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President informed the Danish delegation on the current situation in the combat zone and emphasized the urgent needs of Ukraine's defenders. He noted Denmark's significant contribution to the enhancement of Ukraine's defense capability, particularly its leadership in the international air force coalition.

“We are grateful to Denmark for the first batch of F-16 combat aircrafts that are already protecting Ukraine from Russian missiles,” the President emphasized.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the bilateral security agreement signed in February this year in Lviv, as well as the possibility of expanding cooperation in the field of joint arms production.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed special gratitude to Denmark for its participation in the restoration of Ukraine, in particular for its patronage of the reconstruction of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region. The President emphasized the importance of such support for the restoration of the region, which had suffered significant damage from Russian attacks.

This meeting was another step in strengthening relations between Ukraine and Denmark and confirmed the reliability of the partnership in the common struggle for freedom and security.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

