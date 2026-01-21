Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv - OP

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:14 PM • 3778 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 8360 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 9078 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 19241 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 25792 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 18345 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20184 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38142 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57272 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49265 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 25763 views
Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth childJanuary 21, 07:22 AM • 10127 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FTJanuary 21, 08:33 AM • 22649 views
Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 21, 09:24 AM • 5786 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 19622 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One02:44 PM • 8360 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 19241 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 19748 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 25792 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 47042 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Davos
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideo03:49 PM • 742 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 19749 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 25848 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 23378 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 29291 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Financial Times

Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

The President's Office announced that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv. Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Zelenskyy at the WEF-2026 in Davos.

Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv - OP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv, journalists were informed by the Office of the President, writes UNN.

The President is currently in Kyiv

- reported the OP.

Recall

US President Donald Trump earlier on January 21 announced a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "today" at the WEF-2026 in Davos.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Davos
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv