Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv - OP
Kyiv • UNN
The President's Office announced that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv. Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Zelenskyy at the WEF-2026 in Davos.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv, journalists were informed by the Office of the President, writes UNN.
The President is currently in Kyiv
Recall
US President Donald Trump earlier on January 21 announced a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "today" at the WEF-2026 in Davos.