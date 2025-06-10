Zelenskyy invited to NATO summit in The Hague - MFA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague. This is very important, as Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest security challenge for the Alliance, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhyi said during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited. This invitation is important, we are grateful for it and emphasize that not only Ukraine's participation is needed, but also strong decisions of this summit. We expect that this summit will send a signal of strength and unity, including with regard to Ukraine," said Tikhyi. - Tikhyi said.

Details

Tikhyi also drew attention to the fact that Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest security challenge in a century. That is why the participation of our state is important.

"Today, the Alliance summit is impossible without Ukraine's participation, because Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest security challenge of this century. The biggest security challenge facing the Alliance. Therefore, this is not about Ukraine's whim. It's about the reality itself. Therefore, Ukraine must be at this summit and represented at the highest level," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Tikhyi stressed that Moscow will be watching the summit's decisions. That is why the Alliance must show a position of strength.

"Russia is also building its calculations based on the decisions taken at this summit. If the Euro-Atlantic community wants to deter Russian aggression, wants to show Putin that an attack on the entire European community will not work, then it is necessary to project strength now. Moscow must see that the Alliance will not just watch what is happening," Tikhyi emphasized.

It is a matter for Ukraine with its allies: Sybiha stated that Moscow cannot forbid Kyiv from joining NATO