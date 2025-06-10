Zelenskyy invited to NATO summit in The Hague - MFA

$41.490.09
47.370.10
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM • 49272 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM • 139996 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM • 100322 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM • 96123 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM • 176177 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 60403 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM • 52118 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165548 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100508 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47293 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 49985 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 40104 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 43491 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 27945 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 20782 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM • 176177 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165548 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM • 181347 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 167593 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242527 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 2552 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 12853 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 14341 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 41623 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 54368 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

MIM-104 Patriot

ChatGPT

Starlink

Zelenskyy invited to NATO summit in The Hague - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague, where the war of russia will be discussed. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is the biggest security challenge for the Alliance.

Zelenskyy invited to NATO summit in The Hague - MFA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague. This is very important, as Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest security challenge for the Alliance, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhyi said during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited. This invitation is important, we are grateful for it and emphasize that not only Ukraine's participation is needed, but also strong decisions of this summit. We expect that this summit will send a signal of strength and unity, including with regard to Ukraine," said Tikhyi.

- Tikhyi said.

Details

Tikhyi also drew attention to the fact that Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest security challenge in a century. That is why the participation of our state is important.

"Today, the Alliance summit is impossible without Ukraine's participation, because Russia's war against Ukraine is the biggest security challenge of this century. The biggest security challenge facing the Alliance. Therefore, this is not about Ukraine's whim. It's about the reality itself. Therefore, Ukraine must be at this summit and represented at the highest level," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Tikhyi stressed that Moscow will be watching the summit's decisions. That is why the Alliance must show a position of strength.

"Russia is also building its calculations based on the decisions taken at this summit. If the Euro-Atlantic community wants to deter Russian aggression, wants to show Putin that an attack on the entire European community will not work, then it is necessary to project strength now. Moscow must see that the Alliance will not just watch what is happening," Tikhyi emphasized.

It is a matter for Ukraine with its allies: Sybiha stated that Moscow cannot forbid Kyiv from joining NATO09.06.25, 19:53 • 2916 views

