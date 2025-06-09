It is a matter for Ukraine with its allies: Sybiha stated that Moscow cannot forbid Kyiv from joining NATO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that no other third country, including Russia, can prohibit Ukraine from joining NATO, although Ukraine may not have consensus among allies regarding membership in the Alliance today, but this is a matter for Ukraine with its allies. Sybiha stated this during a briefing with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, reports UNN correspondent.

No other third country, Russia, has the right to veto our participation, Ukraine's participation, Ukraine's membership in NATO. Yes, today we may not have consensus among our allies, but this is our business with our allies. This is the first position. The second is the security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic security, the security of NATO countries, they are indivisible. Now we are the country that can significantly strengthen security, the security configuration, the security architecture of the entire Euro-Atlantic space. In order to enable President Zelenskyy's participation in this event (NATO summit - ed.), there must be appropriate, strong, concrete decisions that will strengthen our defense capabilities already now, which will strengthen our soldiers on the battlefield - said Sybiha.

Despite Trump's statements, Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the future - Alar Karis, President of Estonia

Let us remind you

the Russians still have not responded to the Ukrainian memorandum on the ceasefire, which Ukraine handed over during the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table, which are unsuitable for diplomacy.