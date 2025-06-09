It is a matter for Ukraine with its allies: Sybiha stated that Moscow cannot forbid Kyiv from joining NATO

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 5854 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 19317 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 29442 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 28219 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 56675 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 33798 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 33495 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101273 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82182 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46283 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 67936 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 65497 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 105229 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 39544 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

12:10 PM • 14635 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 56675 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101273 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 123025 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 110364 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240299 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 10726 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 40100 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 68476 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82182 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 114608 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

It is a matter for Ukraine with its allies: Sybiha stated that Moscow cannot forbid Kyiv from joining NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

No country, including Russia, has the right to veto Ukraine's accession to NATO, Sybiha said. The security of Ukraine and NATO are indivisible, and solutions are needed to strengthen defense capabilities.

It is a matter for Ukraine with its allies: Sybiha stated that Moscow cannot forbid Kyiv from joining NATO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that no other third country, including Russia, can prohibit Ukraine from joining NATO, although Ukraine may not have consensus among allies regarding membership in the Alliance today, but this is a matter for Ukraine with its allies. Sybiha stated this during a briefing with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, reports UNN correspondent.

No other third country, Russia, has the right to veto our participation, Ukraine's participation, Ukraine's membership in NATO. Yes, today we may not have consensus among our allies, but this is our business with our allies. This is the first position. The second is the security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic security, the security of NATO countries, they are indivisible. Now we are the country that can significantly strengthen security, the security configuration, the security architecture of the entire Euro-Atlantic space. In order to enable President Zelenskyy's participation in this event (NATO summit - ed.), there must be appropriate, strong, concrete decisions that will strengthen our defense capabilities already now, which will strengthen our soldiers on the battlefield 

- said Sybiha.

Despite Trump's statements, Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the future - Alar Karis, President of Estonia09.06.25, 13:28 • 1742 views

Let us remind you

the Russians still have not responded to the Ukrainian memorandum on the ceasefire, which Ukraine handed over during the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table, which are unsuitable for diplomacy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9