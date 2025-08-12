Zelenskyy instructed to simplify admission conditions to Ukrainian universities: what is envisioned

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to simplify the conditions for admission to Ukrainian universities, which, in particular, will include a winter admission campaign, reports UNN.

Details

I instructed the government to simplify the conditions for admission to Ukrainian universities. There was an idea, in particular, of a winter admission campaign, so that one would not have to wait a year if for some reason it was not possible to pass in the summer. There were other proposals as well, and we need to look at this very carefully and give an appropriate answer. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

For this year's graduates, priority specialties include medicine, engineering, and secondary education. However, specialties for which the labor market is oversaturated with graduates and employment is quite low remain popular.