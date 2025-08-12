Zelenskyy instructed to simplify admission conditions to Ukrainian universities: what is envisioned

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 6408 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7960 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12889 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28416 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30234 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35270 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22539 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17108 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13959 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14941 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 6408 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 28416 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30234 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35270 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30693 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30524 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 29098 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185757 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128607 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244608 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

Zelenskyy instructed to simplify admission conditions to Ukrainian universities: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

The President instructed the government to simplify admission conditions to Ukrainian universities. This will include a winter admission campaign so that applicants do not have to wait a year.

Zelenskyy instructed to simplify admission conditions to Ukrainian universities: what is envisioned

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to simplify the conditions for admission to Ukrainian universities, which, in particular, will include a winter admission campaign, reports UNN.

Details

I instructed the government to simplify the conditions for admission to Ukrainian universities. There was an idea, in particular, of a winter admission campaign, so that one would not have to wait a year if for some reason it was not possible to pass in the summer. There were other proposals as well, and we need to look at this very carefully and give an appropriate answer.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

For this year's graduates, priority specialties include medicine, engineering, and secondary education. However, specialties for which the labor market is oversaturated with graduates and employment is quite low remain popular.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsEducation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine