Zelenskyy instructed to create a new format of the Rate: what will be the main priority
The DIU and the SBU were also tasked with intensifying their efforts to free civilians from captivity.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to create a format for a technological meeting with a priority on drones, in particular UAVs to shoot down the Shahed. Zelensky said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
He instructed me to develop the format of the technological bet. The biggest priority is drones, of course. Including drones that can shoot down "chessmen" and other attack drones
In addition, the Head of State instructed the DIU, together with the SBU, to take special care of the issue of liberation of civilians from Russian captivity. So far, the results are insufficient.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the members of the Stavka to prepare certain parts of our internal Strengthening of Ukraine Plan.