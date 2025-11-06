Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare decisions against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship who chose Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare new decisions against Russian arms production, as well as against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship, against collaborators who chose Russia and earnings with it during the war. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I instructed to prepare our new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine against Russian arms production, against their schemes to circumvent sanctions, against Russian propaganda, and also against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship, against collaborators who chose Russia and earnings with it during the war. The activities of such individuals must be blocked," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship.