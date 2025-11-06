Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare decisions against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship who chose Russia

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 27033 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 38017 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 25851 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 26076 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 51817 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 35051 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38053 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50138 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 39063 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32821 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized fundsNovember 6, 10:45 AM • 4444 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 30081 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 20636 views
Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYTNovember 6, 01:16 PM • 5272 views
Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SESPhotoVideo02:27 PM • 3140 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 27033 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 20873 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 30318 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 32671 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 51817 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Ilham Aliyev
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 26797 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 27131 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 28932 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 45300 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 49325 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing 737 MAX
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Mushrooms

Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare decisions against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship who chose Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

President Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare new decisions against Russian arms production and individuals with Ukrainian citizenship who chose Russia. The activities of collaborators cooperating with Russia during the war must be blocked.

Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare decisions against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship who chose Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare new decisions against Russian arms production, as well as against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship, against collaborators who chose Russia and earnings with it during the war. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I instructed to prepare our new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine against Russian arms production, against their schemes to circumvent sanctions, against Russian propaganda, and also against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship, against collaborators who chose Russia and earnings with it during the war. The activities of such individuals must be blocked," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine