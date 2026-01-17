Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport Federation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against three individuals – Russian citizens – and two legal entities: the Russian Paralympic Committee and the Russian Computer Sports Federation. The corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine №60/2026 was published on the Head of State's website, UNN reports.

Details

"Among them are a Russian boxer and fighter who publicly supports Russia's aggression against Ukraine and approves of the occupiers' actions. The Russian Paralympic Committee and its president, as well as the Russian Computer Sports Federation and its president. They use sports platforms to spread anti-Ukrainian narratives and Russian propaganda, thereby trying to justify Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

The individuals against whom sanctions have been imposed are Russian citizens: boxer and MMA fighter Yakov Bukin; President of the Russian Paralympic Committee Dmitry Smit; and President of the Russian Computer Sports Federation Pavel Rozhkov.

