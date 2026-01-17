Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport Federation

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:49 PM • 6578 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 11342 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 14186 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 25777 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 36594 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 33164 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 46444 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27658 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42563 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35399 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and MicrosoftJanuary 17, 06:59 AM • 15095 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 16851 views
Number of regions have been switched to emergency power outages; new Russian attacks have caused blackouts in two regionsJanuary 17, 08:46 AM • 6344 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 15708 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideo12:09 PM • 11948 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 15779 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 46441 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 27034 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 58681 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 89113 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 16900 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 15701 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 14235 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 13927 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 25543 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

President Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against two Russian legal entities and three Russian citizens. Among them are the Russian Paralympic Committee and the Russian Computer Sports Federation.

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport Federation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against three individuals – Russian citizens – and two legal entities: the Russian Paralympic Committee and the Russian Computer Sports Federation. The corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine №60/2026 was published on the Head of State's website, UNN reports.

Details

"Among them are a Russian boxer and fighter who publicly supports Russia's aggression against Ukraine and approves of the occupiers' actions. The Russian Paralympic Committee and its president, as well as the Russian Computer Sports Federation and its president. They use sports platforms to spread anti-Ukrainian narratives and Russian propaganda, thereby trying to justify Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

The individuals against whom sanctions have been imposed are Russian citizens: boxer and MMA fighter Yakov Bukin; President of the Russian Paralympic Committee Dmitry Smit; and President of the Russian Computer Sports Federation Pavel Rozhkov.

Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian propagandists17.01.26, 16:57 • 1658 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine