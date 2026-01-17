Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian propagandists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a new decision on imposing sanctions. The restrictions apply to individuals who justify aggression against Ukraine and are involved in Russian propaganda. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

The President also announced that he had approved further sanction steps, decisions on which would be made in the near future.

"I also signed a new decision on sanctions - these are sanctions against those who justify aggression and are used by Russia in propaganda. I also approved the next sanction steps - decisions will be made soon. Pressure on Russia must be maintained, and we continue to work on synchronizing sanctions, and not only the decisions of partners in our jurisdiction, but also Ukrainian sanction decisions in the lists of partners," Zelenskyy said.

