12:49 PM • 3710 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 6892 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 11733 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 23023 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 33738 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 31884 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 43696 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27240 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42046 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35149 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian propagandists

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decision on sanctions against individuals who justify aggression and are involved in Russian propaganda. He also announced further sanction steps.

Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian propagandists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a new decision on imposing sanctions. The restrictions apply to individuals who justify aggression against Ukraine and are involved in Russian propaganda. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President also announced that he had approved further sanction steps, decisions on which would be made in the near future.

"I also signed a new decision on sanctions - these are sanctions against those who justify aggression and are used by Russia in propaganda. I also approved the next sanction steps - decisions will be made soon. Pressure on Russia must be maintained, and we continue to work on synchronizing sanctions, and not only the decisions of partners in our jurisdiction, but also Ukrainian sanction decisions in the lists of partners," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

On the night of January 17, 2026, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported deaths and injuries, and the causes are being investigated.

Alla Kiosak

