Zelenskyy held his first conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Zelenskyy spoke with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Carney, about a ceasefire. Canada supports peace initiatives and will strengthen control over sanctions against the Russian Federation.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. The conversation was about a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Canada on social network X, writes UNN.
This morning I spoke with Prime Minister (of Great Britain, - ed) Starmer, President (of Ukraine, - ed) Zelenskyy and many of our closest allies to discuss Ukraine's path to peace
According to Carney, Canada supports the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.
"Now Russia must stop dragging its feet and start its attacks. It is time for Russia to sit down at the negotiating table in good faith," the head of the Canadian government continued.
He added that in accordance with the "Group of Seven" agreement, Canada will strengthen control over compliance with sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to stimulate their implementation.
"Canada is an unwavering ally of Ukraine. We will provide Ukraine with the military support it needs for self-defense - now and in the future," the Prime Minister summarized.
Remind
On March 14, Mark Carney officially took the oath as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. Together with him, 23 members of the government were sworn in, many ministers retained their positions.