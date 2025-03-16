Zelenskyy held his first conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16959 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169250 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106638 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343161 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173548 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144853 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196122 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124850 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Zelenskyy held his first conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51813 views

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy spoke with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Carney, about a ceasefire. Canada supports peace initiatives and will strengthen control over sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy held his first conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. The conversation was about a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Canada on social network X, writes UNN.

This morning I spoke with Prime Minister (of Great Britain, - ed) Starmer, President (of Ukraine, - ed) Zelenskyy and many of our closest allies to discuss Ukraine's path to peace

- he wrote.

According to Carney, Canada supports the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Now Russia must stop dragging its feet and start its attacks. It is time for Russia to sit down at the negotiating table in good faith," the head of the Canadian government continued.

He added that in accordance with the "Group of Seven" agreement, Canada will strengthen control over compliance with sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to stimulate their implementation.

"Canada is an unwavering ally of Ukraine. We will provide Ukraine with the military support it needs for self-defense - now and in the future," the Prime Minister summarized.

Remind

On March 14, Mark Carney officially took the oath as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. Together with him, 23 members of the government were sworn in, many ministers retained their positions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

