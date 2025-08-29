Zelenskyy explained why men under 22 were allowed to travel abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers' decision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad has no impact on the country's defense capabilities. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The statistics we've had for two years are worsening. We have fewer and fewer boys graduating from school in Ukraine. This was a wide range of consultations, primarily with military personnel and educators. We really need, if we want to keep Ukrainian boys in Ukraine, for them to finish school here first. And for their parents not to take them out. They start taking them out before finishing school, and this is very bad, because it is at this age, in high school, that they lose connection with Ukraine. Today, this is a fact, because if it were a matter of a month, two or three, we would still think. When we saw that this was a serious trend - we are already talking about thousands and we see an increase in this issue, we made a decision - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that consultations were held with the military command regarding this age group - 18-22.

This age is university, student age, so that children can calmly finish schools in Ukraine, enter Ukrainian universities. And, importantly, finish these universities in Ukraine. Such an answer was found that did not have such an impact on the defense capability of our state. We do not see any mass departures, there is analytics. Some people say that those who wanted to leave, probably, have already left, but we must find a balance in the state. Not to lose either the education or the educational level of our children. Not to lose boys when they are still of school age, but to give them the opportunity to study here, to become adults in Ukraine and to remain Ukrainians, because we believe that a large percentage will return after the war, but for this we need to work. If a child does not finish school in their native country and leaves, then they leave as not yet an adult. So the risks that they will not return are very high. Therefore, the corresponding decision was made - added Zelenskyy.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution, according to which men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad.