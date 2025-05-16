Zelenskyy explained how the russian federation can build at least a minimal level of trust in the negotiation process

In order to build at least a minimum level of trust in Russia in the negotiation process, the Kremlin needs, in particular, to return Ukrainian children and civilians who are prisoners in the Russian Federation. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Albania, reports UNN.

Details

The Russians are sending people without authority to the negotiations, and this is what destroys the essence of diplomacy. If it turns out that the Russian delegation is just a theater, then the world must react. There must be a strong reaction, including sanctions against the Russian energy sector and banks. We need to continue to increase pressure until progress is made - Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that Ukraine is ready to take all realistic steps to end this war.

We need a complete cessation of killings to give diplomacy a real chance. We also need to build at least a minimum level of trust in the negotiation process. This can be done through the exchange of prisoners of war, through the return of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia, and through the return of civilian prisoners. We also need to clearly define what issues need to be resolved at the level of leaders, and not at the lowest level - Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. The negotiations lasted until approximately 12 noon.

The trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late. The meeting started at about 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey. Later, the media reported that a representative of Turkey remained at the negotiations.

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct talks, although he had proposed them himself before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.