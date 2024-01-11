Zelenskyy: Estonia has already provided Ukraine with 17 defense support packages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Estonia had already provided Ukraine with 17 defense support packages, thanking Tallinn for such support. The Head of State said this during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Ukraine greatly appreciates Estonia's support and leadership in many ways. Estonia has already provided our country and our soldiers with 17 defense support packages. You have demonstrated your leadership by offering the whole of Europe to cooperate in providing our artillery - Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine appreciates the fact that Estonia has determined a four-year aid package for Ukraine.

"The Estonian position on the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine is absolutely fundamental. I am grateful for the strong and tangible support for the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as for our further cooperation in NATO," the President emphasized.

Recall

Estonia's contribution to help Ukraine from the beginning of the full-scale war until 2027 will amount to 1.2 billion euros. The Estonian government will also provide Ukraine with 0.25% of its defense budget until 2027.