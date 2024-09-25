Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense and training of Ukrainian Armed Forces at meeting with Macron

On Wednesday, September 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with French leader Emmanuel Macron. They discussed strengthening air defense and further training of the Ukrainian military. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Zelenskyy emphasized that every meeting with Macron strengthens relations between our countries and produces results that help protect lives.

During the talks, I spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our soldiers. We discussed further strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system and military training. France will train and equip the Ukrainian brigade. Thank you for this decision - The president said.

Zelenskyy also thanked France for its strong support of Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU and for all military assistance.

The French Air Force has pledged to train 26 pilots from Ukraine over two years.

France completes training of the first group of Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft