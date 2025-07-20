$41.870.00
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Zelenskyy discussed the frontline situation and drone production funding with Syrskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the frontline situation, particularly in Sumy region, and long-range strikes with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Requests for additional funding for drone production and supply, which will be signed next week, were considered.

Zelenskyy discussed the frontline situation and drone production funding with Syrskyi

Today, the President of Ukraine discussed with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi the situation at the front, particularly in the border areas of Sumy region. Topics of long-range strikes, production, and supply of drones for the front were also considered.

UNN reports with reference to the social media page of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

The President of Ukraine reported on Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi's report.

Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy Russian sabotage groups in the Pokrovsk and other directions. At the same time, the tactics of the Russian invaders, as noted, remain old.

The enemy tries to seize new positions with small groups. Ukrainian units use all necessary means to detect and neutralize such activity of the occupier.

The report states that the Commander-in-Chief reported on Ukrainian long-range strikes, specifically the frequency and effectiveness of deep strikes.

According to current information, the Commander-in-Chief, together with the Minister of Defense and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, are processing all requests for additional funding for the production and supply of drones.

This includes both drones for the front and the protection of our cities and communities from Russian attack drones.

- Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

Relevant additional contracts will be signed next week.

During the discussion with Syrskyi, attention was drawn to the situation in the border areas of Sumy region.

According to the results, it was noted:

I am grateful to all involved units for the full fulfillment of their assigned tasks. I would especially like to commend the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade for its actions specifically in the Pokrovsk direction, and for the defense of Sumy region – the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 80th Separate Halych Airborne Assault Brigade.

- it is emphasized in the post published on the President of Ukraine's page.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held his first conversation with the new Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, Alex Grinkevich, receiving firm commitments regarding a new package of weapons for Ukraine.

Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a one-year moratorium on business inspections, which is one of the government's key priorities. This decision, agreed with the President

