Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation and Ukraine with the President of Finland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. They discussed cooperation with partners, the current situation in diplomacy and in Ukraine, UNN reports.

I was glad to talk to President of Finland Alexander Stubb. We, as always, coordinate closely. Thank you for your constant support. We discussed cooperation with partners, and I informed Alex about the current situation in diplomacy and in Ukraine. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "it is extremely important that everyone who wants an end to this war and guaranteed security works just as effectively and coordinatedly."

