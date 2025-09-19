Zelenskyy discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. They discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus, especially after the recent drone attack on Poland, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that this is Budrys' fifth trip to Ukraine in this position.

We discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus, especially after the recent drone attack on Poland, strengthening sanctions policy, joint defense production, participation in SAFE and PURL programs, assistance in reconstruction, demining, education, and rehabilitation of the wounded. Lithuania has opened an office in Ukraine that will coordinate these projects. This is important. We are grateful - Zelenskyy said.

Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha

According to him, supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU and opening the first negotiation cluster is another key topic. And we are preparing for the UN General Assembly – our common voice must be strong.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv