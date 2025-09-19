Zelenskyy discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 2102 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 6368 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 18274 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 16209 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 23105 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 34956 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 53681 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45584 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66138 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45528 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 23641 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 20483 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 13187 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 21834 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 10693 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 9860 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 18269 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 23098 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 53679 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 60267 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 6354 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 9858 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 4068 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 10733 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 13232 views
Actual
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

Zelenskyy discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, discussing regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus after the drone attack on Poland. They also discussed strengthening sanctions, joint defense production, and supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU.

Zelenskyy discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. They discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus, especially after the recent drone attack on Poland, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that this is Budrys' fifth trip to Ukraine in this position.

We discussed regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus, especially after the recent drone attack on Poland, strengthening sanctions policy, joint defense production, participation in SAFE and PURL programs, assistance in reconstruction, demining, education, and rehabilitation of the wounded. Lithuania has opened an office in Ukraine that will coordinate these projects. This is important. We are grateful

- Zelenskyy said.

Lithuania spends 2% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, the third highest among partner countries - Sybiha19.09.25, 15:15 • 2210 views

According to him, supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU and opening the first negotiation cluster is another key topic. And we are preparing for the UN General Assembly – our common voice must be strong.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv19.09.25, 13:34 • 2376 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World