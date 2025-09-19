Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys announced a visit to Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

"Greetings from Ukraine! Kyiv is strong - free, brave, resilient. Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians do not give up - they work, study, create, rebuild. Their courage protects not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe. Lithuania stands with Ukraine. Always. Everywhere. Until peace and victory," Budrys wrote on X.

He accompanied the message with a video from Kyiv.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv: reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation