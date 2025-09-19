$41.250.05
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 120 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
10:27 AM • 8420 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 22573 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38352 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 40502 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62694 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43299 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51332 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75983 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29332 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that Kyiv remains strong, free, and resilient. He emphasized that Ukrainians do not give up despite the aggression, and their courage protects all of Europe.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys announced a visit to Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

"Greetings from Ukraine! Kyiv is strong - free, brave, resilient. Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians do not give up - they work, study, create, rebuild. Their courage protects not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe. Lithuania stands with Ukraine. Always. Everywhere. Until peace and victory," Budrys wrote on X.

He accompanied the message with a video from Kyiv.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv: reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation09.06.25, 14:31 • 3745 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Lithuania
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv