Zelenskyy discussed peace efforts with Aliyev

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he discussed the efforts of civilized countries towards achieving peace in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Details

I spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. I congratulated Mr. President and the entire Azerbaijani people on the agreements reached with Armenia with the help of President Trump for lasting peace and reliable security in the South Caucasus region. The world reacted very positively to the trilateral meeting in Washington. We hope everything works out - noted the President.

Zelenskyy added that he informed Aliyev about communication with partners, including the US, to end the war and achieve peace.

I informed Mr. President about our contacts with partners. Everyone is equally determined to truly end the war and engage in effective diplomacy. We discussed communication with the United States, European countries, and the main principles that can bring peace closer. I am grateful for the support of our people and statehood. It is important that the joint efforts of the world still force Russia to stop hostilities and aggression - the head of state reported.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Aliyev discussed energy cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. Aliyev was also informed about the strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

We also discussed our energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. Significant things have been achieved. We agreed not to stop there and to continue working on expanding our capabilities. I informed about Russian strikes on our energy facilities. Ukraine considers this a deliberate attempt by Russia to block energy routes that guarantee energy independence for us and other European countries. We are doing everything to protect our country and people - the President concluded.

Addition

The President of Ukraine held a conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The parties discussed the diplomatic situation and steps that would help end Russia's war in Ukraine.