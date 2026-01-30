Zelenskyy discussed joint energy projects with the President of Romania

$42.850.08
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 1742 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 7022 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 12798 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 15602 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 18065 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 19967 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24070 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM • 31732 views
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM • 36135 views
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM • 42424 views
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accident
January 30, 08:38 AM • 37038 views
Wave of "mineings" swept through Kyiv and regions
January 30, 09:47 AM • 22953 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditions
January 30, 10:58 AM • 17548 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his junior
January 30, 11:39 AM • 15735 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation
12:58 PM • 15322 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for health
04:26 PM • 5170 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future
01:45 PM • 12138 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation
12:58 PM • 15501 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 76483 views
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackouts
January 29, 04:36 PM • 61457 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview
05:25 PM • 668 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was born
03:51 PM • 4206 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely new
01:24 PM • 8630 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his junior
January 30, 11:39 AM • 15885 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditions
January 30, 10:58 AM • 17707 views
Zelenskyy discussed joint energy projects with the President of Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Romanian President Nicușor Dan discussed joint energy projects to enhance the energy security of both countries. The teams will continue discussions at the ministerial level.

Zelenskyy discussed joint energy projects with the President of Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed joint energy projects with Romanian President Nicușor Dan that could significantly enhance the energy security of both countries, reports UNN.

We discussed joint energy projects with Nicușor Dan that can significantly strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and Romania. It is important to implement everything. Our teams will continue discussions at the ministerial level. I thank Mr. President and the people of Romania for their support.

- Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shelling26.01.26, 02:16 • 18756 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine