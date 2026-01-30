Zelenskyy discussed joint energy projects with the President of Romania
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Romanian President Nicușor Dan discussed joint energy projects to enhance the energy security of both countries. The teams will continue discussions at the ministerial level.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed joint energy projects with Romanian President Nicușor Dan that could significantly enhance the energy security of both countries, reports UNN.
We discussed joint energy projects with Nicușor Dan that can significantly strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and Romania. It is important to implement everything. Our teams will continue discussions at the ministerial level. I thank Mr. President and the people of Romania for their support.
