Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” on Thursday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that another meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place on December 11 to address issues of peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," which works with Ukraine for security on land, in the air, and at sea, is scheduled for Thursday, December 11, UNN reports.

Details

"For tomorrow, we are preparing a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' – more than 30 states that are working with Ukraine for security on land, in the air, and at sea. Next week, we will coordinate with Europe and in bilateral formats," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is working quickly, and every visit, every negotiation always has a practical result for our defense, for our resilience.

Recall

The "Coalition of the Willing" to support Ukraine will meet on Thursday, December 11, in a remote format.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine