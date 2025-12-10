Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," which works with Ukraine for security on land, in the air, and at sea, is scheduled for Thursday, December 11, UNN reports.

Details

"For tomorrow, we are preparing a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' – more than 30 states that are working with Ukraine for security on land, in the air, and at sea. Next week, we will coordinate with Europe and in bilateral formats," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is working quickly, and every visit, every negotiation always has a practical result for our defense, for our resilience.

Recall

