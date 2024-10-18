Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's invitation to NATO will force Putin to the negotiating table
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's president believes that an invitation to join the Alliance will strengthen diplomatic ways to end the war. Zelenskyy noted that this would boost the morale of Ukrainians and isolate Putin.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that inviting Ukraine to join NATO would strengthen diplomatic ways to end the war, raise the morale of Ukrainians and force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. Zelensky said this in an interview with The Financial Times, reports UNN.
Details
We cannot be very strong without receiving an invitation that will strengthen our diplomatic avenues to end the war. This war will end when Putin is isolated. An invitation to NATO will raise the morale of our people and our soldiers. An invitation means one more step towards NATO, which means our children will not die
The President noted that Ukraine's accession to NATO is important to bring Putin to the negotiating table.
Recall
