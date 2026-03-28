Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar after visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE

$43.8850.61
ukenru
12:29 PM • 2576 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
11:56 AM • 6932 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
08:59 AM • 11579 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
08:29 AM • 16655 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 18553 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 26585 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 26621 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 51749 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 73800 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 11:09 AM • 42316 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
4m/s
61%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US congressmen gave Russian State Duma deputies socks with Trump on themPhotoMarch 28, 03:16 AM • 10685 views
Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 124 million for production development - Cabinet of MinistersMarch 28, 03:53 AM • 6624 views
Russians' trust in Putin has fallen to a historic low since the full-scale war began - pollMarch 28, 05:34 AM • 9366 views
Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralized08:19 AM • 9882 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 6056 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 6372 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 26585 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 27615 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 26731 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 73800 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
United Arab Emirates
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - MediaVideo12:57 PM • 454 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 17712 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 21628 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of UkraineMarch 27, 01:02 PM • 26610 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideoMarch 27, 11:30 AM • 31659 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Film

Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar after visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1956 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a visit to Qatar as part of his tour of the Persian Gulf countries. The President emphasized the importance of partnership for security.

Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar after visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a visit to Qatar as part of a tour of the Persian Gulf region after visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, writes UNN.

Arrived in Qatar. Real security is built on partnership, and we value everyone and are open to supporting all who are ready to work together for this.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defense28.03.26, 10:29 • 16661 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy