Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar after visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a visit to Qatar as part of a tour of the Persian Gulf region after visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, writes UNN.

Arrived in Qatar. Real security is built on partnership, and we value everyone and are open to supporting all who are ready to work together for this. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defense