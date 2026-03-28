Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf countries – on Saturday, he announced a visit to the UAE and a meeting with the country's president, as well as an agreement on cooperation in the field of security and defense, adding that the teams are finalizing the details, UNN writes.

Met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President thanked our team here in the Emirates for their work. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

And he emphasized: "For Ukraine, this is also fundamentally important: terror should not prevail anywhere in the world. There must be enough protection everywhere. Therefore, we are open to joint work, which in the strategic perspective will definitely strengthen our peoples and protect life in our states."

"We discussed the security situation in the Emirates, attacks from Iran, and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly affects the global oil market," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "it is important for all normal states to ensure stability and protect life in the face of modern threats." "Ukraine has relevant expertise in this: our cities, unfortunately, have been under attack every day for four years of full-scale war. Ukrainians have developed an appropriate defense system that provides a significant percentage of enemy drones and missiles shot down. It is such a systemic approach and integration of experience that we offer to our partners," Zelenskyy said.

The President expressed gratitude for the meeting and readiness to work together.

Agreed on cooperation in the field of security and defense. Teams are finalizing the details - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced details