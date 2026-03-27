Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced details

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have reached an important agreement on defense cooperation - the document has already been signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to this Persian Gulf country, announced on Friday, writes UNN.

We have an important agreement between the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia on defense cooperation. Before the start of our meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the relevant document was signed. It lays the foundation for further contracts, technological cooperation and investments, and strengthens Ukraine's international role as a security donor. - Zelenskyy announced on social media.

The President emphasized: "We are ready to share our expertise and system with Saudi Arabia and cooperate to strengthen the protection of lives."

"For the fifth year, Ukrainians have been fighting against the same terrorist ballistic missile and drone attacks that the Iranian regime is now inflicting on the Middle East and the Gulf region. And Saudi Arabia has what Ukraine is interested in," Zelenskyy noted. "This cooperation can be mutually beneficial."

"We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region in general, the assistance of the Iranian regime to Russia, the situation in the fuel markets, and possible energy cooperation," the President said, thanking for the meeting.

"There are specific things, Ukraine is ready for cooperation": Zelenskyy met with experts sent to the Middle East and revealed details of their work