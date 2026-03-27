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"There are specific things, Ukraine is ready for cooperation": Zelenskyy met with experts sent to the Middle East and revealed details of their work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Ukrainian specialists are helping Saudi Arabia strengthen its defense against Iranian drones and missiles. The parties discussed long-term cooperation and experience.

"There are specific things, Ukraine is ready for cooperation": Zelenskyy met with experts sent to the Middle East and revealed details of their work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Ukrainian military experts on protection against Iranian "Shaheds" and missiles, outlining their main task, and emphasized that Ukraine is ready for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation, UNN reports.

I met with our military experts, who have been in Saudi Arabia for more than a week. The guys reported on the first results of the team's work and conclusions at both the operational and broader levels. The main task of our sky defense experts in this region is to identify problematic issues and determine what changes are needed to strengthen the protection of people and lives from Iranian "Shaheds" and missiles.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to the guys "for their very prompt and thorough work." "There are concrete things we can do together with our partners," the President emphasized.

Ukraine received requests from the US and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones - Zelenskyy13.03.26, 23:14 • 8112 views

"Even in such a short time, Ukrainian experts managed to significantly share their experience and show how we in Ukraine protect our lives and infrastructure," Zelenskyy noted.

The President noted that Ukraine's expertise is unique - "this is recognized, and that is why everyone is so interested in our technologies and experience."

We are ready to support the defense of those who help us defend our independence. We discussed the key points of what is needed for greater sky defense strength in Saudi Arabia, and first of all, this concerns approaches to shooting down drones. Ukraine is ready for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation. I am proud of our people and the strength of Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy indicated.

Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy17.03.26, 19:17 • 4702 views

Julia Shramko

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