Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetings
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Jordan to discuss security issues. The visit program includes a series of important negotiations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Jordan on March 29, where important meetings are planned. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
Details
He published video footage of himself disembarking from a plane.
According to the president, security remains a key issue, and joint efforts of all partners are needed to ensure it.
The most important thing is security, and it is important that all partners make the necessary efforts for this. Ukraine is making its contribution. Important meetings are ahead
The Ukrainian leader did not specify details regarding the visit program and planned negotiations.
Recall
A few days earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar to discuss defense and air defense. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.