Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetings

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Jordan on March 29, where important meetings are planned. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

He published video footage of himself disembarking from a plane.

According to the president, security remains a key issue, and joint efforts of all partners are needed to ensure it.

The most important thing is security, and it is important that all partners make the necessary efforts for this. Ukraine is making its contribution. Important meetings are ahead - Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian leader did not specify details regarding the visit program and planned negotiations.

Recall

A few days earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar to discuss defense and air defense. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.