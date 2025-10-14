Zelenskyy announced the preparation of serious news with one of the European partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a defense agreement with one of the European countries. The corresponding decision is planned to be announced next week. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on the tasks that need to be implemented in the European direction. Office diplomats also reported on our defense agreements with one of the countries. We are preparing serious news for next week – specifically with one of our partners in Europe - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukraine is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. It is important to discuss sensitive issues at the leadership level.