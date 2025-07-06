Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners on defense and reconstruction

$41.720.00
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 7003 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 30993 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 52725 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 127513 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 117884 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 252568 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 297706 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 129173 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 113943 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 125403 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Publications
Exclusives
Minus 1180 occupiers, 39 artillery systems and a plane: General Staff announced enemy losses per day
July 6, 05:00 AM • 10412 views
Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closed
July 6, 06:57 AM • 38608 views
Mobilization and martial law will be extended by the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week – MP
July 6, 07:06 AM • 13112 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine
09:36 AM • 2187 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals Details
12:52 PM • 6192 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 92168 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 252572 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 297709 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector
July 4, 01:48 PM • 174070 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased
July 4, 01:18 PM • 174110 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 127518 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
July 5, 08:59 AM • 49184 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
July 4, 06:59 AM • 172101 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
July 3, 09:28 AM • 199961 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
July 2, 02:57 PM • 170886 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners on defense and reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 405 views

President Zelenskyy announced new agreements with international partners to strengthen Ukraine's defense and recovery. The coming week will be dedicated to recovery and new agreements, as well as restoring justice.

Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners on defense and reconstruction

Kyiv is preparing new agreements with international partners that will make Ukraine stronger in defense and recovery. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, according to UNN.

Details

We are preparing new decisions, new agreements with partners that will make Ukraine stronger. Both in defense and in recovery. Next week will be largely dedicated to Ukraine's recovery – new agreements with partners, and also largely – to the restoration of justice

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Politico reported that next Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit in Great Britain, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place – a loose partnership of Western countries that promise support to Ukraine. According to an official from the Élysée Palace in Paris, some leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will join the meeting remotely from Rome, where the Ukrainian head of state is participating in a conference dedicated to supporting Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
