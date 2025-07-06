Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partners on defense and reconstruction

Kyiv is preparing new agreements with international partners that will make Ukraine stronger in defense and recovery. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, according to UNN.

Details

We are preparing new decisions, new agreements with partners that will make Ukraine stronger. Both in defense and in recovery. Next week will be largely dedicated to Ukraine's recovery – new agreements with partners, and also largely – to the restoration of justice - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Politico reported that next Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit in Great Britain, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place – a loose partnership of Western countries that promise support to Ukraine. According to an official from the Élysée Palace in Paris, some leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will join the meeting remotely from Rome, where the Ukrainian head of state is participating in a conference dedicated to supporting Kyiv.