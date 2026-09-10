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Zelenskyy announced an important Canadian air defense aid package

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Canada has made a decision on an aid package for Ukraine for air defense. Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Canadian people.

Zelenskyy announced an important Canadian air defense aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Canada has made a decision regarding a "very important aid package for air defense," reports UNN.

Today we are talking about a winter support package and energy. This is very important. Today, there is a significant decision by Canada. A very important aid package for air defense. There is a major shortage of such systems and missiles for them around the world. And we are grateful for this support 

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in Canada on an official visit10.09.26, 09:38 • 18002 views

To add

Zelenskyy thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the invitation to Canada. 

The Head of State spoke about the excellent relations between the peoples of Ukraine and Canada, and the strong and reliable relations between our governments.

I am grateful for all the aid packages, for everything that Canada has done throughout this entire war. We truly appreciate it. To achieve peace, we need to be strong. We need a strong and lasting peace for our state. And we are grateful that on this path we have such strong friends as Canada 

- Zelenskyy added.

Antonina Tumanova

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