Zelenskyy and Starmer meet Ukrainian military personnel training in Great Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer met with Ukrainian military personnel who are undergoing training in the UK. Ways to improve the effectiveness of training and increase the number of defenders of Ukraine were discussed.

Zelenskyy and Starmer meet Ukrainian military personnel training in Great Britain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, met with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the United Kingdom. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message on the website of the head of state.

Details

It is noted that Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain and all partners for the "Interflex" training program for Ukrainian military personnel, which began in June 2022 and has already involved 13 countries.

I am very grateful that you truly support Ukrainians, Ukrainian soldiers, strengthening our army and helping Ukraine to stand firm

- said the President.

In turn, Starmer noted that, while observing the training, he saw a high level of professionalism and dedication from the Ukrainians.

Some of you are new to training, some have been on the front lines, fought, and are now back for further training. I am very proud that Great Britain has played a leading role in these exercises for three years and that together we have trained about 58,000 people

- emphasized the head of the British government.

Zelenskyy discussed pressure on Russia with Speakers of the British House of Commons and House of Lords23.06.25, 21:19 • 1920 views

It is indicated that Zelenskyy and Starmer spoke with Ukrainian military personnel. The conversation focused on how to increase the effectiveness of training and include even more defenders of Ukraine.

"Military personnel undergoing training in two 'Interflex' courses were present at the meeting. The first course is basic general military training, where Ukrainian soldiers learn, in particular, to be riflemen. The second course is for squad commanders. After graduation, they will return to Ukraine and perform combat missions in their units," the article says.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the development of defense cooperation. Agreements were reached on strengthening Ukrainian air defense and joint drone production, and new sanctions against the Russian Federation were also discussed.

Zelensky discussed strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation with Keir Starmer17.06.25, 23:22 • 3408 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
