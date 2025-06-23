$41.830.15
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed weapons production and countering russian terror

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss cooperation aimed at saving lives and stopping Russian terror. Key topics included political and diplomatic coordination, the development of joint defense projects, weapons production, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed weapons production and countering russian terror

Among the key issues are sanctions against Russia for the war. A list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of "Oreshnik" has been handed over to Britain.

This is stated in a post on the page of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, transmitted by UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. First of all, the head of state emphasized that he is grateful to Britain for its cooperation, as its main goal is:

  • to save as many lives as possible;
    • to stop Russian terror;
      • to force Russia to think not about expanding the war.

         Key aspects actualized during the meeting and discussion:

        First – maximum political and diplomatic coordination;

        Second – development of our joint defense projects and weapons production;

        We are increasing investments in production and preparing for further development of defense cooperation, - President Zelenskyy said. 

        Third – sanctions against Russia for the war, which will truly make it impossible to scale Russian weapons production.

        According to the head of state, a list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of "Oreshnik" and other means used by the Russians for terror has been handed over to British partners. 

        All companies and individuals involved in this must be blocked at least in key jurisdictions around the world. Currently, most companies involved in the production of "Oreshnik" are not under sanctions. We will fix this. 

        Interaction with Russian arms manufacturers is a crime against peace, Zelenskyy added.  In a post on his social media profile, he also thanked everyone who "helps reduce Russian defense potential."

        Recall

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles at Windsor Castle before the NATO summit

        Zelenskyy's press secretary announced that the President of Ukraine will also talk with Ukrainian servicemen who are being trained in Great Britain, and representatives of analytical centers.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

