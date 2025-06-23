Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed weapons production and countering russian terror

Among the key issues are sanctions against Russia for the war. A list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of "Oreshnik" has been handed over to Britain.

This is stated in a post on the page of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, transmitted by UNN.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. First of all, the head of state emphasized that he is grateful to Britain for its cooperation, as its main goal is:

to save as many lives as possible;

to stop Russian terror;

to force Russia to think not about expanding the war.

Key aspects actualized during the meeting and discussion:

First – maximum political and diplomatic coordination;

Second – development of our joint defense projects and weapons production;

We are increasing investments in production and preparing for further development of defense cooperation, - President Zelenskyy said.

Third – sanctions against Russia for the war, which will truly make it impossible to scale Russian weapons production.

According to the head of state, a list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of "Oreshnik" and other means used by the Russians for terror has been handed over to British partners.

All companies and individuals involved in this must be blocked at least in key jurisdictions around the world. Currently, most companies involved in the production of "Oreshnik" are not under sanctions. We will fix this.

Interaction with Russian arms manufacturers is a crime against peace, Zelenskyy added. In a post on his social media profile, he also thanked everyone who "helps reduce Russian defense potential."

