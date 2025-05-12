$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 9862 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 19939 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 33603 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 39726 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 25675 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 25068 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 25576 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25671 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32290 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32213 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed key details of the upcoming meeting in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the details of a meeting in Turkey to end the war. Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with Putin.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed key details of the upcoming meeting in Turkey

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The parties discussed key details of the meeting in Turkey, which may help in ending the war, and the President emphasized that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

I spoke with President Erdoğan. We discussed key details of the meeting in Turkey, which may help in ending the war. I am grateful for the support and readiness to contribute to diplomacy at the highest level. We see the need for a ceasefire in the same way. Partners also need to ensure monitoring of the ceasefire. We are ready for direct negotiations with Putin 

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that it is very important that everyone in Europe works together for long-term security guarantees.

We will be in constant contact with America. We agreed with President Erdoğan on further joint work to ensure that there is peace 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting12.05.25, 17:49 • 1696 views

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey12.05.25, 18:56 • 9554 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
