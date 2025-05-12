Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed key details of the upcoming meeting in Turkey

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The parties discussed key details of the meeting in Turkey, which may help in ending the war, and the President emphasized that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

I spoke with President Erdoğan. We discussed key details of the meeting in Turkey, which may help in ending the war. I am grateful for the support and readiness to contribute to diplomacy at the highest level. We see the need for a ceasefire in the same way. Partners also need to ensure monitoring of the ceasefire. We are ready for direct negotiations with Putin - Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that it is very important that everyone in Europe works together for long-term security guarantees.

We will be in constant contact with America. We agreed with President Erdoğan on further joint work to ensure that there is peace - added Zelenskyy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

